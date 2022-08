TCE 47: Did a Beatle Sell His Soul to Satan?

- Theology and Current Events #47 considers "John Lennon's Pact with Satan," by Margaret C.

Galitzin at "Tradition in Action." It's a book review of "The Lennon Prophecy" by Joseph Niezgoda.

I preface this blog reading on this podcast on how one may extricate oneself from any such pacts already made.