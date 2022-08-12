Notorious BOE caller Susan "revealed at in-person meeting"

If you’ve attended any of these BOE meetings, you would have heard Susan calling in and commenting on nearly every segment of the agenda.

Although she did call in last time to congratulate Keith Hayashi for holding the HIDOE mask mandate over summer school, she has been a thorn in the BOE’s side for a long time.

At first we thought she was part of the BOE but she is more of a critical watchdog.

When several principals tried to organize a call-in to recommend Keith Hayashi to continue to serve as HIDOE superintendent, Susan lashed out at them letting them know that it was not the time for that.

It’s just too bad that Susan trusts the mainstream media so much she’s against parent and student choice when it comes to the mask and the vax.