Ep 144: Health Hypocrisies with Sebastien Powell

In this episode, Courtenay invites Sebastien Powell back to the show to discuss terrain theory, animal experimentation, and hypocritical elitist agendas that impact our health in the name of health.

Sebastien is a former software engineer turned medical truth warrior, well-known for his opinion pieces on Substack and Twitter.

This conversation emphasizes the three main poisonings and deficiencies that yield disease and how experimentations are falsely conducted to prove a narrative, as well as gain mass consent.

Prepare to have your eyes opened wide to the idea that perhaps illness is being created just to sell the solution!