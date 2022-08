Happy Birthday, Tyson Fury!

Tyson Luke Fury turns 32 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the professional boxer.

1, Fury was born three months early at just one pound.

2.

, His father named him after Mike Tyson.

3.

, Fury is a two-time heavyweight champion.

4.

, He’s known for making fashion statements.

5, He is nicknamed the Gypsy King.

