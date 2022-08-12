🔴 8/12/2022 | Holy Spirit Directed Prayers | Morning Briefing

On this Friday's episode of Morning Briefing, we read Psalm 20 to pray for victory over our enemies.

We then learned of the EU proposal to revive the Iran Nuclear deal, the conflicting details on the case of the Mar-a-Lago estate and past cooperation from President Trump's legal team all along the process.

Before updating the situation on IRS agent increase and challenges that have arisen on Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) side deal as part of the “Inflation Reduction Act”.

Closing out on the importance to pray for the parents and teachers of this nation to have the strength and wisdom to raise the next generation with the fear of the Lord as the new school gets started.