Starmer: Boris Johnson is 'lame duck' in energy crisis

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has labelled Boris Johnson a "lame duck" in the government's handling of the energy price crisis.

He said: "What you've had from the Conservative Party is two leadership candidates arguing with each other … and a prime minister who's a lame duck, he recognises there's a problem and he's not prepared to do anything about it." Report by Buseld.

