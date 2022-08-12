Anne Heche On Life Support and Not Expected to Recover From Fiery Crash

The Associated Press reports that Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in an automobile accident a week ago.

According to a representative speaking on behalf of Heche and her family, the actor is not expected to survive.

Heche is currently in a coma, in critical condition and being kept on life support for possible organ donation.

According to the statement, Heche suffered a , "severe anoxic brain injury" , caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain.

She is not expected to survive.

It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable, Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche spokesperson, via Associated Press.

On August 5, Heche's car crashed into a house in west Los Angeles, igniting a fire while the vehicle was still embedded in the home.

Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit.

More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love, Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche spokesperson, via Associated Press.

She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light, Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche spokesperson, via Associated Press.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, evidence is still being gathered from the crash but a blood test has revealed narcotics in her system.

