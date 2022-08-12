Live From America 8.12.22 @11am TIME TO GO NUCLEAR MAGA!

Project Veritas exposes even more dark money in AK - The new narrative from the WAPO is Trump was hiding nuclear codes & documents in his safe - Trump dares the feds to unseal the warrant!

- The judge who signed the raid warrant was also fired by a man Trump pardoned!

- Kari Lake joins LFA today - TX independent school allows $2 million for guns, ammo and shields - Whole Foods issued a dire warning to Americans - New Covid guidelines proves it was all just the flu - St.

Louis MO protest at the FBI building this Sunday - The FBI destroyed Melania's personal wardrobe leaving it a mess - Exclusive footage from FBI raiding Melania's wardrobe!