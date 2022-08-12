Chris Farrell: FBI & DOJ Must Explain Why They Raided Trump's Home!

Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research, Chris Farrell, joins David Webb on Sirius XM "Patriot Channel 125" to discuss the FBI's raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research, Chris Farrell, joins David Webb on Sirius XM "Patriot Channel 125" to discuss the FBI's raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
US Attorney-General Merrick Garland has confirmed he personally approved the raids of former US president Donald Trump's..
The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice,..