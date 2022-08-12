Anne Heche “Not Expected to Survive” After Suffering Brain Injury in Car Crash | THR News

The Los Angeles Fire Department had confirmed in a public report that her car collided with a two-story home in L.A.’s Mar Vista neighborhood Friday, causing a fire.
Anne Heche On Life Support , and Not Expected to Recover , From Fiery Crash.
The Associated Press reports that Anne..
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according..