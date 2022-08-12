Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! (Saturday, August 14)

Halle Maria Berry turns 56 years old today.

Here are five facts you may not have known about the actress.

1.

She was the first runner-up in the 1986 Miss USA pageant.

2.

The actress is named after the Halle Building in Cleveland, Ohio.

3.

She accepted her Razzie Award for Worst Actress in 'Catwoman' in person.

4.

Berry is the first African-American actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

5.

Her favorite actresses are Dorothy Dandridge, Jodie Foster and Whoopi Goldberg.

Happy Birthday, Halle Berry!