WATCH: Friday Lunch Live Weather Update

AT's Weather Live broadcast brought to you by Ferguson Roof Systems. Live forecast discussions and severe weather coverage by your favorite Meteorologist, Aaron Tuttle.
AaronTuttleWeather.com
AT's Weather Live broadcast brought to you by Ferguson Roof Systems. Live forecast discussions and severe weather coverage by your favorite Meteorologist, Aaron Tuttle.
AaronTuttleWeather.com
AT's Weather Live broadcast brought to you by Ferguson Roof Systems. Live forecast discussions and severe weather coverage..