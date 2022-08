BANANA REPUBLIC Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep392

In this episode, Dinesh outlines the characteristics of banana republic to ask whether the United States is becoming--or has become--one.

"Blue" state governors and mayors aren't happy about illegals showing up in their jurisdiction; Dinesh asks where's their sense of compassion?

Dinesh exposes some bogus math being promulgated by the Biden administration on inflation.

Dinesh goes blow-by-blow in the great contest between Achilles and Hector at the climax of Homer's Iliad.