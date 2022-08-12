Elephants have compassion, altruism and a sense of justice

But perhaps the most amazing thing about elephants is a capacity even more important than cleverness: their sense of empathy, altruism, and justice.

Elephants are the only non-human animals to mourn their dead, performing burial rituals and returning to visit graves.

They have shown concern for other species, as well.

One working elephant refused to set a log down into a hole where a dog was sleeping, while elephants encountering injured humans have sometimes stood guard and gently comforted them with their trunk.