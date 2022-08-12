The hippocampus is responsible for better memory in elephants

It is the hippocampus, strongly associated with emotion, that aids recollection by encoding important experiences into long-term memories.

The ability to distinguish this importance makes elephant memory a complex and adaptable faculty beyond rote memorization.

It's what allows elephants who survived a drought in their youth to recognize its warning signs in adulthood, which is why clans with older matriarchs have higher survival rates.Unfortunately, it's also what makes elephants one of the few non-human animals to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.