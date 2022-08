Circus elephants can recognize humans decades apart

Elephants remember not only their herd companions but other creatures who have made a strong impression on them.

In one case, two circus elephants that had briefly performed together rejoiced when crossing paths 23 years later.This recognition isn't limited to others of their species.

Elephants have also recognized humans they've bonded with after decades apart.

All of this shows that elephant memory goes beyond responses to stimuli.