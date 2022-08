Former Trump advisor says that if the intent behind the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was meant to intimidate Trump, it won't work

Trump attorney Christina Bobb said that she doesn’t believe there were any nuclear documents in Mar-a-Lago.

Former Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller points out that if Biden had the same treatment that Trump has had, there would be many crimes uncovered.

Also, Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone accurately said that anyone who believes this FBI raid will stop Trump doesn’t know Trump too well.