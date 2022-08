Why We Must Vote For Trump In 2024

Even if the FBI found LEGIT & ACTIVE (18-month old 🙄) NUCLEAR CODES in these boxes, the UNANNOUNCED RAID upon the PRIVATE RESIDENCE of a FORMER SITTING PRESIDENT (and current GOP FRONTRUNNER) who was OPENLY & ACTIVELY COOPERATING with an existing National Archives subpoena is STILL the most EGREGIOUS, HYPOCRITICAL and BIASED OVERREACH in over 250 YEARS of AMERICAN JURISPRUDENCE.

😤💯