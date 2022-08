First Stream: Megan Thee Stallion & The Game Drop New Albums, Nicki Minaj Is Back | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion surprises fans, The Game teams up with Hitboy for a new album, Nicki Minaj drops 'Super Freaky Girl', Bella Poarch's EP is here, Beyoncé joins Ronald Isley to remake a classic, and Joshua Bassett releases a new single.