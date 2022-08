Help Calm a Dog Using Their Language

In this video, the human explains how she uses our language to help calm Monster down.

Humans think that our agitation (anxiety) is calmed by petting us, talking to us, and hugging us when we are showing it; the truth is that all of that makes the agitation worse not better.

We know that humans mean well, that's why our human wanted to share her experience helping Monster learn to chill for the first time in a public place.