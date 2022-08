END TIMES PROOF || Nuclear Hoax || Fallen Angels Euphrates River drying up || Freedom on TARGET

Trump has been targeted and investigated by the FBI, Joe sleepy Biden said he doesn’t know what’s happening.

The Euphrates River is drying up, and some fallen angels might be coming soon….

CLICK HERE TO JOIN ZOOM TONIGHT: https://gabepoirot.locals.com/upost/2557296/zoom-this-friday-aug-12th-at-8-15-pm-et