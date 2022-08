Car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai cars

A warning for people who own Kia and Hyundai cars.

Authorities say thieves can drive off with their rides using one very simple hack.

All it takes is a USB chord that a crook can use to control the car's computer and take off.

In fact, the hack is so easy it's gone viral on TikTok prompting some Kia and Hyundai owners to sue claiming their cars are too easy to steal.