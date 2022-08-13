Trump Mocks Claim He Had Classified Documents On Nuclear Weapons

⚠️ Juan O Savin "Something Big Is Coming" on Nino Corner
FBI Sought Nuclear Documents In Search Of Trump's Home
Rumble
U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald..
⚠️ Juan O Savin "Something Big Is Coming" on Nino Corner
U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald..
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump called for the “immediate release” of the warrant that led the FBI to his..