The Boy Who Cried Wolf: (ABC NEWS) 'If You Disagree With Merrick Garland Then You Are An Antisemite'

From ABC News: ABC News chief investigative reporter Josh Margolin said during a talking head segment leading up to a press conference by Attorney General Merrick Garland that Americans' outrage over the unprecedented FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was anti-Semitic in nature, as Garland is Jewish.