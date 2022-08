IF YOU HAVE TO SAY HOW GOOD YOU ARE IN BED, YOU'RE NOT!

No Man on this planet has ever reasoned a woman into bed dropping her panties.

Emotional association, hypergamy, arousal, and genuine desire will enthusiastically do both.

This video is a great example of what not to do and a good reminder of what a combination of the feminism movement and a lack of masculinity has delivered for society.

In this instance what it has delivered to this woman's voice message box.

Comment, Share, Like, Subscribe, and email me at masculineorders@gmail.com