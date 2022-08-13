Some of the dust from exploding stars also falls to Earth

In addition to markers of humans, animals, and landscapes, dust also contains particles from further afield.

When a star explodes in a distant galaxy, super hot gases vaporize everything nearby.Then, the dust settles; minerals condense out of the gas.

Floating out there between planets and galaxies, this extraterrestrial dust contains tiny pieces of extinguished stars and the building blocks of future celestial bodies.

Every year, tens of thousands of tons of cosmic dust lands on Earth and mingles with terrestrial minerals.

This blend of chemicals, minerals, and intergalactic particles settles out of the air onto surfaces in our homes, mixing with the detritus of each house’s occupants.