NBA Kobe Bryant

A former Kobe Bryant American professional basketball player who plays point guard small forward.

Five NBA titles (2000,2001,2002,2009 and 2010) , one regular season MVP (2007-08) , two finals mvps (2009 and 2010) , four-time all-star MVP (2002,2007,2009 and 2011) , tied with the Bob Pettit as No.

1 in NBA history, 18-time NBA all-star and 15-time NBA best team, 12-time NBA defensive team of the year.