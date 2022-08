Tory MP Holden on Buckland switching sides: Disappointing

The Wales secretary Sir Robert Buckland has switched his endorsement for the Tory leadership from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss.

A move that is branded "disappointing" in this interview with Tory MP Richard Holden.

Report by Czubalam.

