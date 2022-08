🐰 Cape May Seashore Lines Easter Bunny Express Train

Cape May Seashore Lines "Bunny Express" excursion train trip passing 9th Avenue in Estell Manor, New Jersey, on it's return trip back to Tuckahoe Station.

Locomotives: GMTX 2661(EMD GP38-2, Ex- PRSL, Ex- CR, Ex- MQT, Built 1970) & GMTX 2015(EMD GP38-2, Ex- PC, Ex- CR, Ex- HLCX, Built 1969).

