RT News - August 13 2022 (09:00 MSK)

Ukrainian army shelling of residential buildings in Donetsk leaves two civilians dead and three injured, according to local officials.

India could be set to become Asia's strongest economy in the next two years - vitalized by economic reforms and business investments, according to Morgan Stanley.

US arms sales hit $20 billion in two weeks - with one third going to countries previously slammed by Biden as "autocracies".