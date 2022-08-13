Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Watch Party | NFL Preseason Week 1

Chicago Bears vs.

Kansas City Chiefs Live Streaming Scoreboard comes from Bears Now host Harrison Graham as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats of this NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup.

The Bears and Chiefs will kickoff today’s preseason games as veteran head coach Andy Reid & quarterback Patrick Mahomes are set to face first-year head coach Matt Eberflus and young QB Justin Fields.

Eberflus says Fields and the Bears starters will play about 15-20 snaps or so.

Chicago Bears injury news has been rampant with up to 21 players missing practice during the week.

Bears vs.

Chiefs will be broadcasted LIVE on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t want to pay for NFL+, Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham and the Chat Sports squad has you covered with FREE live play-by-play.