Punjab Governor clears 'One MLA One Pension' scheme, says CM Bhagwant Mann | Oneindia News*News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann implements 'One MLA One Pension' Act; RoundGlass Punjab FC announces squad for Punjab Super League 2022; Bhagwant Mann has announced to give 6,000 jobs in Anganwadi to the women of the state; In view of increasing corona cases, the Punjab government has issued strict instructions to make wearing masks mandatory again.

