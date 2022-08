Trudeau Punishing Unvaccinated Travellers & Update on Federal Lawsuit -Maxime Bernier, PPC Leader

Always having followed the science, Maxime Bernier, leader of the PPC party, says again that PM Justin Trudeau's vaccine travel mandates are without science, purely political and serve only to punish the unvaccinated.

Join us for this interview, as he also updates us on his federal lawsuit against the Trudeau govt's vaccine travel mandates and the state of democracy in Canada.