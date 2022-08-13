Player Grant Hill

In 1994, the No.

3 pick in the Detroit Pistons, formerly known as Jordan's successor, was a basketball prodigy.

It is a pity to encounter a serious ankle injury, a rising star has not had time to open the future has fallen, let a person sigh unceasingly.

Hill then went on to join the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, and, with the help of the Suns medical staff, was once out of touch with his injuries and lamented that, like many star players, he had fallen ill, the shadow of injury has been on his mind throughout his career.