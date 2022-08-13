Dogs lover dogs funny dogs cute dogs videos

Aggressive rooster who had beat up dogs in the past, and then he attacked the super hairy farm dog.

Who probably didn't feel any of the kicks and seemed very amused.

And I watched his confidence fade after a minute, realizing this dog did not fear him at all.

And then he ran away for the first time in his life and got stuck in the fence.

Farm dog walked down after him and pulled him out by his butt feathers and carried him that way, upside down with his head dragging under her, back to the chicken area to spit him out.

He never attacked her again, though he did look quite miffed.