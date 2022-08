SCP121 - A landslide of bankruptcies may hit Canada as lockdown effects catch up with Canadians

A massive episode ties a dozen threads of breaking news together.

Nancy Pelosi's son went with her to Taiwan, his own shady business dealings might be the reason they put the entire US at risk.

Victoria moves to ban fossil fuels in new homes.

ArriveCAN heavily violating human rights, sending people into isolation by "mistake." Thousands of students face suspension as Canadians reject all vaccines, not just the covid jab.

So much more news and politics, you won't want to miss this one!