Why Haven't The Podesta Brothers Been Arrested For The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann?
Why Haven't The Podesta Brothers Been Arrested For The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann?

I am just curious if anyone has identified these 2 men involved in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

I was being sarcastic because I think we all know who these 2 men in the sketches are.

The one on the left is John Podesta who was former campaign chair and good friends with Hillary Clinton.

John&apos;s emails also show he&apos;s sick pedophile and his voice can be heard torturing a boy in the shower.

That&apos;s just a a crash course about who John Podesta is.

I wasn&apos;t even going to get into the Podestas since I have bigger fish to fry but since John wants to show his face on fake news MSM let&apos;s reminisce about John.

I have a few more Podesta videos to post today including the one I&apos;m making to connect lots of dots for those that don&apos;t know or can&apos;t keep up with oh Johnny boy and his extra curricular activities.