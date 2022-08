Trouble In Tijuana, U.S. Government Employees Told To 'Shelter In Place'

On August 12th, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico issued a directive to U.S. government employees based out of Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate to "shelter in place" in light of "multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity."