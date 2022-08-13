Carissa Avallone is WRONG on Trump's Tax Cuts | Hunter Avallone's wife, Toasted, AJW, Deregulation

My friend Toasted debated Carissa Avallone nearly a year ago also known as Hunter Avallone’s wife.
Anyway, they discussed multiple issues, one of which was the Trump Tax Cuts which I will be discussing today.
There were other topics like systemic racism and I may do a another response on the debate when I do more research.
Toasted held his own but Carissa was clearly more experienced.
But I may have more experience on this topic.
I even made a video on it.
A lovely shameless plug.
Of course, special thanks to Carissa herself for help on the video since she provided some of the sources that I couldn’t find myself despite hours of research.
Now let’s get on with the video.