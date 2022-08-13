'This Fight Is for All the Marbles': They Don't Want Your Money; They Want Your Kids
Catherine Austin Fitts: &quot;I assure you, these guys can print money.

They don&apos;t need your money.

They they want your land, they want your gold and they want your kids.

Those are the real assets they&apos;re after.&quot;