Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Postgame Reaction Ft. Patrick Mahomes & Justin Watson

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their NFL Preseason opener 19-14 to the Chicago Bears despite having a 14-0 halftime lead.

However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ starters looked sharp as Mahomes went 6-of-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to TE Blake Bell in his lone series.

Bell later left with an injury.

3rd string QB Shane Buechele played quite a bit as he threw for 99 yards and a TD with 1 INT.

Justin Watson was on the receiving end of the touchdown pass as he tallied 5 receptions for 45 yards and a score.

Host Harrison Graham has today’s Chiefs news & rumors following their loss to the Bears.