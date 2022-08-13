FBI search at Mar-a-Lago uncovers 27 boxes of government records, some classified | Nightline

The FBI’s search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, in search of evidence of potential crimes, uncovered 27 boxes of government records, including 11 classified boxes.
The FBI’s search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, in search of evidence of potential crimes, uncovered 27 boxes of government records, including 11 classified boxes.
FBI Search Trump's, Mar-a-Lago Home .
On August 8, former President Donald Trump
said that the FBI had "raided" his..
The US Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were..