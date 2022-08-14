FBI found classified docs from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

The FBI searched for evidence that sources told ABC News is tied to former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The FBI searched for evidence that sources told ABC News is tied to former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took..
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the "immediate" release of the federal warrant the FBI used to..