DOJ Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Harmeet Dhillon: 'DOJ is not keen' to share justification behind Trump raid
Rumble
Chairwoman of the Republican National Lawyers Association Harmeet Dhillon shares more behind Friday's release of the..
DOJ Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Chairwoman of the Republican National Lawyers Association Harmeet Dhillon shares more behind Friday's release of the..
Ohio Representative Jim Jordan joins us to discuss The F-B-I raid on Mar-A-Lago and calls for the affidavit.