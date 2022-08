Cowboys News & Rumors After 17-7 Loss vs. Broncos

Dallas Cowboys rumors and news after a Week 1 preseason loss, 17-7 against the Denver Broncos.

Mike McCarthy’s team once again committed all of the penalties, with a whopping 17 as they ruined drive after drive.

While there were some positive Cowboys news items like Ben DiNucci, Simi Fehoko and the ground game, this was not an inspiring performance out of the Cowboys.

Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down what you need to know coming out of the Cowboys’ 17-7 loss to the Broncos.