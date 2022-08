Canberra airport shooting: Airport evacuated, gunman arrested | Oneindia news *International

Gunshots were heard in the check-in concourse at a Canberra airport terminal on Sunday.

Post the incident of firing, the airport has been evacuated and the shooter has been arrested according to the reports.

Approximately five rounds were shot by the man, who is believed to be acting alone.

