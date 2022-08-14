FBI searches former President Trump’s home

Sources say a Trump lawyer signed a statement in June saying all classified documents at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over.
Hundreds of people have rallied to support former US President Donald Trump in the wake of an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The warrant that authorized the search of former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago shows it was issued by U.S...