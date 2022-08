The Left’s “Scientific Theory” of Why Americans Aren’t Up In Arms Over WNBA Tranny Brittany Griner

The media and leftists don’t understand why Americans aren’t up in arms over the WNBA tranny Brittany Griner not getting a free pass from Russia on trying to smuggle cannabis oil into the country.

They don’t understand why none of their propaganda worked.

They can’t grasp why people won’t think how they are telling them to think.

So, they have a new “scientific theory” as to why this is the case.

We are all just jealous racists.