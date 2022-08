Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August, 12, 2022

Episode 1815 - CDC revises Covid guidelines.

Did Trump have files on UFOs, nuclear launch codes, JFK or The Crossfire Hurricane investigation?

The rumors continue!

We are in an information war!

The CIA is the mainstream media.

ABC star wants Ivanka dug up for hidden files.

This is a high energy expose on the figure heads ruling the world.

Ted does a 20 minute rant!

Plus D wave computer discussed with Genesis 6.

High energy must listen green show.