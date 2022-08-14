Egypt church fire kills at least 40: sources

Two security sources say an electrical fire at a Coptic church in Giza has killed at least 40 people and wounded scores.
About 5,000 worshippers were gathered for Sunday Mass when it happened.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
Two security sources say an electrical fire at a Coptic church in Giza has killed at least 40 people and wounded scores.
About 5,000 worshippers were gathered for Sunday Mass when it happened.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, security officials said, adding that most of those killed were..